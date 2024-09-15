Evmos Reaches One Day Volume of $419,823.85 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $419,823.85 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Evmos
Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.
Evmos Coin Trading
