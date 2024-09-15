Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXNRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 55,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.23. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.