Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 137.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

NYSE:EXR opened at $177.90 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $179.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

