EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Up 6.6%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 80,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 962,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

The firm has a market cap of $487.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 142,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

