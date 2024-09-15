Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 110.5% in August

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fenbo Price Performance

Shares of FEBO opened at $6.80 on Friday. Fenbo has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

