Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 110.5% in August

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Fenbo Price Performance
Shares of FEBO opened at $6.80 on Friday. Fenbo has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.
Fenbo Company Profile
