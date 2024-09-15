Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

