Fiduciary Group LLC Has $362,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE STWD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.