Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,213.3% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $158.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,867 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.