Financial Comparison: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) versus Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nabriva Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynavax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dynavax Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.88%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A Dynavax Technologies $232.28 million 6.30 -$6.39 million $0.06 186.17

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% Dynavax Technologies 6.88% 2.76% 1.73%

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

