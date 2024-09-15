Financial Review: Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) versus enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) and enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Candel Therapeutics and enGene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 enGene 0 0 7 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.92%. enGene has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 403.24%. Given enGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,738.25 -$37.94 million ($1.28) -5.48 enGene N/A N/A -$99.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and enGene”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than enGene.

Volatility & Risk

Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and enGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -134.23% enGene N/A -66.38% -56.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

enGene beats Candel Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

