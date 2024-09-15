First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Holdings Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of First Advantage worth $48,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 38.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.5 %

First Advantage stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

