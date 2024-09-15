First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $63,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,039,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,832.68 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,274.91 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,930.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,747.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $52.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

