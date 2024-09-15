First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. First Solar makes up 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $228.79 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

