First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.53. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 39,947 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
