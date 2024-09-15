First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.98

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 56075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.72.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

