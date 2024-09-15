First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 174.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

