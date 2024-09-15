First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.17 and last traded at $123.01. Approximately 40,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 101,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2243 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
