First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.17 and last traded at $123.01. Approximately 40,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 101,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.03.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2243 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 59.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.