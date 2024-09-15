First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 242,111 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. 59,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

