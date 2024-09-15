First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

