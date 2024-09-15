First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

