Flare (FLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Flare has a market capitalization of $721.57 million and $3.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Flare

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,520,337,489 coins and its circulating supply is 48,287,942,981 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,513,573,472.14424 with 48,284,570,484.3808 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01542437 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,065,632.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

