Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $51,200.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,704,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.42 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150,376 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 93,139 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

