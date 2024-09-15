Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-3.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Fortive also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.950 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

