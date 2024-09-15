Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.36

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 72123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $634.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF ( NASDAQ:LVHD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

