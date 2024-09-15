Fruits Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Fruits has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $66,774.73 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fruits has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

