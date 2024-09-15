FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YDEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 339.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,109,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after buying an additional 856,534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 433.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 154,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $3,706,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 155.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of YDEC stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

