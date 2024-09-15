Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FULC stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

