Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 1,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Fundamental Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.