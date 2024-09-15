Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $211.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

