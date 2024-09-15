Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $552.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

