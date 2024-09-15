Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 1.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 157,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.