GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEV. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.03.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

