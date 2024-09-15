Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $85,015.60 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 33,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $85,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,539.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Aladar Szalay sold 31,376 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $82,205.12.

On Monday, September 9th, Aladar Szalay sold 23,383 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $63,134.10.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Aladar Szalay sold 42,818 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $89,489.62.

On Thursday, August 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00.

Genelux Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $84.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.55. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genelux presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

