Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Up 86.2% in August

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 2,128,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,814. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.02 to $0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

