Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.80. 35,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.