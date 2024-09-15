Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.33. 1,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.