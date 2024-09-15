GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics
In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,175.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock valued at $205,659. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
See Also
