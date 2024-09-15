GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.07.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,175.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock valued at $205,659. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

