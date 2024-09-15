Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $80.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

