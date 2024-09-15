Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.15

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$80.15 and last traded at C$80.07, with a volume of 10348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.66%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

