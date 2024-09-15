Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Greentown China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GTWCF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
About Greentown China
