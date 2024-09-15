Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTWCF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

