Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $101,811.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,567.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.20 or 0.00535718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00107249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00290587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00078250 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

