Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $367.80.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 5.6 %

GPI stock opened at $364.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $379.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

