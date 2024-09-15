H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 772,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,253. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

