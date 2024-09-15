Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.81

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2405694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

