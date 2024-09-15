Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 1.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

