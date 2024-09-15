Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $690,154,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $80,594,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $119.12 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.