Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $611.17 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

