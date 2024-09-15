Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2,069.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.