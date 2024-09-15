Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,845,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,165 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $57.59 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.