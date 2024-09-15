Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

